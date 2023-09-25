WATCH LIVE

1 shot in SWAT scene where 2 people are barricaded inside NE Houston home, HPD says

Monday, September 25, 2023 12:18AM
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department has responded to an active SWAT scene in Kingwood, where one person has reportedly been shot.

Officers received a call just before 5 p.m. on Sunday regarding shots fired inside a house in the 4300 block of Vista Ridge Drive.

According to HPD, the situation stemmed from an alleged domestic dispute between a husband, whom HPD calls the suspect, and his wife inside the residence.

It is unclear who was shot inside the home.

This is a developing story. ABC13 has a crew enroute to uncover more information.

