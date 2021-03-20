apartment fire

Residents escape fast-moving SW Houston apartment complex fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple residents at a southwest Houston apartment complex escaped after a fast-moving fire overnight consumed several units.

It happened just after midnight in the 10020 block of Spice Lane near West Beltway 8 and Beechnut.

Good Samaritans went door-to-door to alert residents about the smoke and flames, according to witnesses on the scene.

At least six apartment units were damaged by the fire.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, which was under investigation Saturday.

RELATED: Fire breaks out at Pasadena church
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbuilding firefiredisasterapartment fire
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APARTMENT FIRE
80 families displaced after apartment fire in SW Houston
Firefighter injured in fall while responding to apartment fire
Another violent weekend plagues Houston
Person suffers burns to hands during fire near UH campus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire breaks out at Pasadena church
11-year-old injured, man killed in W. Houston shooting
5 shot at N. Houston after-hours nightclub
Man missing after leaving for doctor's appointment
Passenger killed in NW Harris Co. hit-and-run crash
Motorcyclist killed in Beltway 8 crash
Happy first day of spring!
Show More
Spring starts sunny, storms return next week
Here's a recap of the news for Saturday, March 20
Major road closures could slow you down this weekend
Matthew McConaughey holds benefit for Texas storm victims
GOP warns HR 1 could be 'absolutely devastating for Republicans'
More TOP STORIES News