Residents escape fast-moving SW Houston apartment complex fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple residents at a southwest Houston apartment complex escaped after a fast-moving fire overnight consumed several units.It happened just after midnight in the 10020 block of Spice Lane near West Beltway 8 and Beechnut.Good Samaritans went door-to-door to alert residents about the smoke and flames, according to witnesses on the scene.At least six apartment units were damaged by the fire.Nobody was hurt in the incident, which was under investigation Saturday.