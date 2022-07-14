Thieves wanted in armed robbery left in getaway car that had fake plates, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The thieves Houston police are searching for in an alleged robbery outside an apartment complex found that the men had swapped out the plates to their getaway vehicle.The robbery happened July 2 in the 5700 block of Rampart, according to police.A woman told police she was walking into her complex when two men ran up to her, one of which was pointing a handgun at her while demanding her money.The woman gave the suspects her wallet, police said. That's when video shows the men running to the opposite side of the apartment, where they got into a dark-colored Jeep SUV.After much investigation, police said they found the plates on Jeep SUV were not the plates the vehicle originally had, meaning they had been switched out.Police described one suspect as a Black man between 20 to 25 years of age and standing anywhere from 5'5" to 5'8" tall. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.The other suspect had the same description but instead was last seen wearing a black hoodie and light-colored shorts.If you know any information related to this investigation, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.