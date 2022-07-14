armed robbery

Thieves wanted in armed robbery left in getaway car that had fake plates, HPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

Getaway SUV used in armed robbery had plates swapped out: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The thieves Houston police are searching for in an alleged robbery outside an apartment complex found that the men had swapped out the plates to their getaway vehicle.

The robbery happened July 2 in the 5700 block of Rampart, according to police.

A woman told police she was walking into her complex when two men ran up to her, one of which was pointing a handgun at her while demanding her money.

The woman gave the suspects her wallet, police said. That's when video shows the men running to the opposite side of the apartment, where they got into a dark-colored Jeep SUV.

After much investigation, police said they found the plates on Jeep SUV were not the plates the vehicle originally had, meaning they had been switched out.



Police described one suspect as a Black man between 20 to 25 years of age and standing anywhere from 5'5" to 5'8" tall. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

The other suspect had the same description but instead was last seen wearing a black hoodie and light-colored shorts.

If you know any information related to this investigation, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimerobberyapartmentsurveillance videoarmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARMED ROBBERY
Thief targets man walking dog and ties him up inside hotel room: HPD
Suspect shoots at employee during 1 of 2 east Houston armed robberies
Cellphone store robbed at gunpoint in north Houston, police say
Video shows wanted suspect rob NE Houston Burger King at gunpoint
TOP STORIES
Driver shot in head while trying to flee suspected robbers, HCSO says
Deputy in deadly shooting accused of using taser on man week before
WNBA's Brittney Griner back in Russian court after guilty plea
How Texas and Florida responded differently after school shootings
Why is the BA.5 COVID-19 variant so contagious?
Rain chances climb Thursday, Heat Advisory northwest of Houston
Risk of car battery failure rises as temperatures increase
Show More
Texas smog levels surge, bringing worst summer air quality in a decade
Man charged with rape of girl, 10, who traveled for abortion
Family: Flight changed to another country, airline asked for $30K
Twitter back up after apparent massive outage
Virginia flooding damages homes, prompts rescues
More TOP STORIES News