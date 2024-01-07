Man fatally shot after allegedly holding woman at gunpoint at southeast Houston apartment, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating the shooting of a suspected robber who was killed outside an apartment in southeast Houston early Saturday morning.

Officers said a woman was preparing to leave an apartment on Maxwell and Lindstone Street when two armed people pulled her out of her pickup truck and held their guns to her head.

A man she was friends with heard the commotion occurring just below his apartment and came outside with a gun. He shot and killed one of the suspected robbers, authorities said.

The second robber reportedly ran away.

Police said it appeared rounds were fired by both parties, but believe only one person was shot.

According to witnesses and people involved, the man and woman had just arrived at the apartment after dining out together. The man exited the car and went upstairs to his apartment unit. The woman was preparing to leave when the incident occurred.

Police identified one robber as a man in his late 20s or 30s; he was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the robber who fled remains unknown.