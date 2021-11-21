Suspected drunk driver leads deputies on chase with 4 children in truck

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in a high-speed chase involving a pickup truck with four children inside early Sunday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.A DWI unit noticed the truck driving recklessly at about 1:30 a.m. on the Beltway.The chase ended peacefully on Corporate Drive in southwest Houston after 13 miles, according to deputies.Deputies said they found children ranging from infant to 8 years old inside that vehicle. They did not know the children were inside the vehicle as they chased the speeding truck from the north and west belts."A male driver, Hispanic male, late 20s or early 30s, exited the vehicle with a child in hand," said Lt. Benoit. "We were able to get him detained, place him in handcuffs in the back of the vehicle."The suspected drunk driver could face DWI and child endangerment charges, according to deputies.Deputies said all four children are now safe.