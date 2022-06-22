officer involved shooting

Suspect shot and killed by HPD officer in southwest Houston, department says

By


HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect shot by a Houston police officer Wednesday morning in southwest Houston died, according to the department.

Authorities responded to the shooting scene at about 11:30 a.m. in the 6700 block of Langdon Lane.



SkyEye captured video at what appears to be the house where the shooting occurred given the yellow crime scene tape placed outside.

In an update at about 12:56 p.m., HPD said the suspect died at the scene. The residents in the home were reportedly OK.



It was unclear what crime the suspect was accused of committing.

