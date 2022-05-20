Man seen fleeing attempted robbery scene after convenience store clerk triggers panic button

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need the public's help in identifying a man seen fleeing after a convenience store clerk triggered the panic button after an attempted robbery in northeast Houston.The robbery happened at the 4700 block of Kelley at 11 a.m on Friday, May 6.The man wearing a Houston Rockets t-shirt and a camouflage cap enters the store and acts as a customer before approaching the counter. He displays a gun and demands money from the convenience store clerk, according to police.The clerk hits the panic button, causing the man to panic and run out of the store in an unknown direction.The suspect is described as a 5'7 white male with blond hair.If anyone has any information regarding the investigation, they are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit an online tip ator through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.Information leading up to the arrest or charging of any felony suspect may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000 cash.