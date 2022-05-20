armed robbery

Man seen fleeing attempted robbery scene after convenience store clerk triggers panic button

EMBED <>More Videos

Crime: Man flees after store clerk hits panic alarm button when attempting to rob convenience store in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need the public's help in identifying a man seen fleeing after a convenience store clerk triggered the panic button after an attempted robbery in northeast Houston.

The robbery happened at the 4700 block of Kelley at 11 a.m on Friday, May 6.

The man wearing a Houston Rockets t-shirt and a camouflage cap enters the store and acts as a customer before approaching the counter. He displays a gun and demands money from the convenience store clerk, according to police.

The clerk hits the panic button, causing the man to panic and run out of the store in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a 5'7 white male with blond hair.

If anyone has any information regarding the investigation, they are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org/ or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Information leading up to the arrest or charging of any felony suspect may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000 cash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crimeattempted robberysuspect imagesarmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARMED ROBBERY
Police arrest man charged in robbery and kidnapping caught on video
Suspect missed 2 months of rent before alleged kidnapping, victim says
Man shot 7 times in cellphone store robbery in NE Houston
'On your knees': Video shows man point gun at roommate near downtown
TOP STORIES
Judge: COVID asylum restrictions must continue on US-Mexico border
IRS conducting criminal investigation in Uptown Houston
Katy ISD employee's husband accused of stabbing wife to death
Your chance of rain is going up this weekend
Woman stopped at US border with condom-wrapped fentanyl
Northbound I-45 blocked before FM-518 in League City
Clear Lake charter boat captain and crew arrested
Show More
Investigations resume for parents of trans children, lawyers confirm
Celebrate National Streaming Day with Hulu for $1/month for 3 months
From Disney+ to Hulu and ABC13, here's what to binge
Houston gets highlighted as stop in the GMA 'Rise and Shine' tour
Wanted suspect shot and killed by Pasadena police during foot chase
More TOP STORIES News