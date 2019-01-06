HOSTAGE

Suspect fatally shot by SWAT after holding hostage at gunpoint in NW Harris Co., deputies say

EMBED </>More Videos

SWAT responds as suspect holds hostage at gunpoint in NW Houston, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A suspect at a northwest Harris County residence was fatally shot by the Harris County Sheriff's Office's SWAT team after holding another man at gunpoint.


According to HCSO, the SWAT team was called to the 7400 block of Greenyard when they were told the suspect may be holding another family member hostage.



Authorities say the man was holding the victim at gunpoint.

HCSO says they tried to open a line of communication with the suspect, but shot the man after they were unable to negotiate with him.

Authorities say the man who was held at gunpoint is safe.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hostagegunsswatHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOSTAGE
Police kill alleged kidnapper who shot ex at least 5 times
Hostage suspect on the run in neighborhood after police chase
Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Suspect in L.A. Trader Joe's hostage situation ID'd
More hostage
Top Stories
Suspects in Jazmine Barnes' case fired at wrong vehicle
7-year-old boy with autism missing in Texas City
Vigil held for 3 children stabbed to death in Texas City
Firefighters battle heavy flames as fire threatens business
7-year-old hit while riding bike in Third Ward, HPD says
2-year-old burned in mobile home fire in Montgomery Co.
Here are your Golden Globe Awards winners
Texans recap their 2018 season after loss to Colts
Show More
Man charged with capital murder in shooting of Jazmine Barnes
Hundreds gathered in hopes of finding justice for Jazmine
Man fatally shot with own gun during robbery, police say
Motorcyclist killed after flipping over ramp on I-69: Police
Texans star J.J. Watt thankful for support after tough loss
More News