A suspect at a northwest Harris County residence was fatally shot by the Harris County Sheriff's Office's SWAT team after holding another man at gunpoint.According to HCSO, the SWAT team was called to the 7400 block of Greenyard when they were told the suspect may be holding another family member hostage.Authorities say the man was holding the victim at gunpoint.HCSO says they tried to open a line of communication with the suspect, but shot the man after they were unable to negotiate with him.Authorities say the man who was held at gunpoint is safe.