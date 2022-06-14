arson investigation

Video shows suspect lighting fire, causing $3K in damage at northwest Harris County tire shop

EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows suspect starting tire shop fire, causing $3K in damage

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Surveillance video shows a suspect igniting flammable liquid under the door of a tire shop in northwest Harris County, investigators said.

Authorities ask the public for assistance in providing information regarding a commercial fire at Fast Tires and Wheels.

The incident in the video happened on the morning of May 19 at 6285 Barker Cypress Rd.

Harris County Fire Marshal's Office fire investigators determined the suspect caused about $3,000 in damage.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to felony charges or an arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.

Information may be reported by calling (713) 222-TIPS (8477) or submitting tips online at www.crime-stoppers.org. All tipsters remain anonymous.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
surveillancesurveillance cameraarsonsuspicious firearson investigationsurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARSON INVESTIGATION
Fire burns home in neighborhood where teen shot to death a week ago
'Suspicious wounds' found on fire victim's body, officials say
Firefighter injured in 2-alarm house fire in Third Ward
Arson suspected after 2 nearby apartment fires in N. Houston
TOP STORIES
22-year-old wanted in deadly shooting of 9-year-old, police say
FDA advisers clear way for Moderna vaccine in kids
Woman strapped to gurney able to pull out gun during hospital shooting
Watson again claims innocence as 2 more potential suits reported
Harris Co. judge calls on Gov. Abbott to address youth gun violence
Here's when we expect the worst air quality from the Saharan haze
Houston rapper charged in deadly shooting at gas station, police say
Show More
Russian court extends detention for WNBA star Brittney Griner
Handwritten notes show what Abbott was told after Uvalde shooting
How to help LGBTQ+ youth in need one meal at a time
Lackland Air Force Base given 'all-clear' after lockdown
CA gas station manager fired after 69 cents-a-gallon mistake
More TOP STORIES News