SuperNova Furniture giving away free tablets to students in need

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As school districts across the state settle into an online-only curriculum, SuperNova Furniture wants to help those students in need.In an announcement posted on the company's website, owner Ana Abrahams says she plans on giving away hundreds of tablets to families in need."As a mother of six, I won't gamble with my children's lives," she wrote in the announcement. "I don't want you to have to gamble with yours either. Our children are the world to us all and they trust us to be wise enough to do the best for them."Families are being asked to submit a brief note describing a family that needs help and why.The first giveaway is slated for Monday, Sept. 14 and the second is set for Monday, Sept. 21, until supplies last.To submit an entry, visit SuperNova Furniture's website