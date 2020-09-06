back to school

SuperNova Furniture giving away free tablets to students in need

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As school districts across the state settle into an online-only curriculum, SuperNova Furniture wants to help those students in need.

In an announcement posted on the company's website, owner Ana Abrahams says she plans on giving away hundreds of tablets to families in need.

READ ALSO: Here's where your student can get free access to Wi-Fi

INTERACTIVE: WHAT LEARNING COULD BE LIKE DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC


"As a mother of six, I won't gamble with my children's lives," she wrote in the announcement. "I don't want you to have to gamble with yours either. Our children are the world to us all and they trust us to be wise enough to do the best for them."

Families are being asked to submit a brief note describing a family that needs help and why.

The first giveaway is slated for Monday, Sept. 14 and the second is set for Monday, Sept. 21, until supplies last.

To submit an entry, visit SuperNova Furniture's website.

RELATED STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationharris countyhoustonback to schoolinterneteducationcomputersschoolsschoolteacherchurchfree stuffonline learningteachersstudents
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BACK TO SCHOOL
HISD opening 36 campuses as learning centers this week
Back-to-school lists in age of COVID-19: What to know
Here's where your student can get free access to Wi-Fi
How school districts will be required to report virus cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HISD opening 36 campuses as learning centers this week
LIVE RADAR: Scattered showers and storms popping up
Rice University pushes back football practice
16-year-old drowns in Galveston
Border fence built too close to Rio Grande, engineers say
Jacob Blake talks in new video from hospital: 'It hurts to breathe'
Stafford Waffle House damaged during breakfast gunfight
Show More
Wright family home, known for huge holiday lights, burns down
3 shot in motorcycle gang gunfight
Remember that record lotto jackpot? Nobody won it
Djokovic out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball
Deshaun Watson emotional as family crashes Zoom call
More TOP STORIES News