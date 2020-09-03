Houston church to help with Wi-Fi access for HISD students

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When students log on for the first day of Houston ISD classes next Tuesday, some will do so from a church as part of a new partnership to help students who don't have internet access.Wi-Fi connectivity has been a huge problem for so many families struggling with virtual learning, but 10 Houston-area churches are stepping up to help by allowing them to connect to their Wi-Fi for the school day.One of the locations is Trinity United Methodist.Students who go there to use the internet can also enjoy breakfast and lunch delivered by HISD. The Barbara Bush Foundation will also be providing books to students that they can take home.At the end of last school year, a staggering 49,000 HISD students lost contact with the district or didn't fully engage in online learning.Harris County Precinct 2 is also helping out. The agency has partnered with Harris County Public Libraries to set up two study locations for students."We have so many materials. But we're here to help you use it. If you can't get to your library, just come on out to the study pavilion and we'll help you use all our digital resources, we'll get you a book, and hopefully soon, we can get you actual library books checked out and ready to go," said Bryan Kratish with Harris County Public Library.The two locations in Harris County are at the North Shore Rotary Pavilion and Clear Lake Park Pavilion.Don't forget to wear your masks and social distance when you go to any of these locations.