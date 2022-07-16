Speed limit changes approved in sections of Sugar Land city, officials say

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- Sugar Land City Council approved speed limit changes to seven sections of city road at its June 21 meeting. The changes are a response to a speed zone study previously conducted for the city by Alliance Transportation Group Inc.Williams Trace Boulevard from Austin Parkway to I-69 will have a speed limit of 35 miles per hour. Meadowcroft Boulevard's speed limit will be 40 miles per hour from First Colony Boulevard to University Boulevard. Alston Road's speed limit will be changed to 30 miles per hour to adhere to the Barrington Place Elementary School zone.On Lexington Boulevard from Dulles Avenue to Sweetwater Boulevard, the speed limit will be 40 miles per hour. From Lexington Boulevard to Highway 6, Dulles Avenue will have a speed limit of 35 miles per hour. Industrial Boulevard will have a speed limit of 40 miles per hour from Jes Pirtle to Highway 90 Alternate. Lastly, New Territory Boulevard's speed limit from Westcott Avenue to the city limits will be 35 miles per hour.City Council officially approved the changes to the city's code of ordinances, which will go into effect when the signs are posted. The city of Sugar Land is in the process of changing out those signs.