hit and run

FBCSO searching for driver of 18-wheeler accused of near fatal hit and run in Sugar Land

EMBED <>More Videos

18-wheeler driver accused of almost fatal hit and run

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in identifying the driver of an 18-wheeler that narrowly crashed into another vehicle in June.

The collision happened on Highway 6 and Old Richmond Street in Sugar Land, Texas.

At about 8:45 a.m., the video shows the big rig driver running a red light at an unknown speed before hitting the front of the red car.

According to police, the driver of the car did not sustain any injuries, but the car's front bumper was damaged.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of the truck driver, is urged to call the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342- TIPS or submit an online tip at www.fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com.

Information leading to the arrest and charges could earn up to $5,000 in cash rewards.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sugar landhit and runfatal crashfort bend county sheriff's officetruck crashtrucksred light cameras
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Man accused of running over couple while intoxicated
11-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Walker County, DPS says
Driver injures pedestrian in southwest Houston hit and run, police say
HPD looking for driver in hit-and-run crash that killed 79-year-old
TOP STORIES
Emu spotted running from Houston police in Greenspoint area
Houston Texans settle 30 claims related to Deshaun Watson allegations
Scattered showers and storms developing this afternoon
Waterspout winds push child on shore along Galveston Island
How Texas and Florida responded differently after school shootings
2 men in stolen car tried to run deputy over before chase, Pct. 4 says
Women steal $1,000 worth of clothes from Dick's Sporting Goods: Video
Show More
Griner lawyer: WNBA star had doctor's note for cannabis use
UH taps Olympic legend Carl Lewis as head track coach
Family of 4 escapes fire as massive flames damage W. Houston home
Man shot after crash sparks road rage in Jersey Village, police say
Man describes moment he discovered remains in BBQ pit
More TOP STORIES News