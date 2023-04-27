A study from the NTSB showed in areas with a speed limit of 20 mph or less, far fewer fatal crashes were recorded than in areas with a speed limit above 25.

New bill proposal would allow local leaders to lower speed limits to 20 mph

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're concerned about people speeding through your neighborhood, there could be a way soon to get drivers to slow down.

Currently, state lawmakers are debating a bill to allow local leaders to make it easier to lower the speed limit from 25 to 20 miles per hour.

A study by the National Traffic and Safety Board shows what this could accomplish.

In 2014, if someone was speeding in a 25-to-30-miles-per-hour , there were more than 700 deadly accidents. However, in areas with the posted speed limit of 20 miles per hour or less, there were 26 deadly wrecks.

A bill that passed the Texas Senate would allow local governments to reduce the speed limit from 25 to 20 miles per hour without doing traffic studies.

It doesn't mean that all municipalities will have to do this.

Houston State Sen. Carol Alvarado, who authors the bill, told ABC13 about what prompted her to introduce the legislation.

"Some of my constituents and civic clubs have had a lot of issues with people speeding through residential streets even if there are speed bumps," Alvarado explained. "There have been more fatalities recently, the studies show, because of people speeding."

The bill still needs House approval.

Alvarado believes the legislature will eventually approve it, ready for the governor's signature. If it's signed into law, it will take effect this September.

