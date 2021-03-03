deadly fire

3 children and grandmother killed in Sugar Land house fire to be laid to rest today

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- It's going to be a difficult day for loved ones of a Sugar Land family saying goodbye to four relatives, three of them children, who were killed in a fire during last month's winter storm.

The family will be saying goodbye to Olivia, Edison and Collete Nguyen, who were just 11, 8 and 5 years old, as well as their grandma, Loan Le, this morning at a private funeral at Saint Laurence Catholic Church.

The family created a website with details about the services, as well as a link to view the funeral live online. ABC13 will also stream the service live in the video player above at 10 a.m.

"I hope everyone goes back and look, you will never regret spending those last moments doing what your kids love, and hopefully find what they love," the children's father said.

The kids' father, Nate Nguyen spoke at a vigil Tuesday night.

Family described each child as leaving a lasting impression on the world around them.

The three young kids and their grandma were killed in a house fire in Sugar Land last month.

Firefighters believe they were using a fireplace to keep warm when the power went out during the winter storm.

ORIGINAL STORY: Grandma and 3 children die in Sugar Land house fire, officials say
When firefighters arrived, they found fire shooting out of the front door and window of the home. They say the home was completely engulfed.



"While I may always feel like their time on earth was cut short, I am comforted by the fact that each of you were absolutely perfect in every way," the children's mother, Jackie, said through tears at the vigil. "May you rest peace in heaven... love, love my darling babies."

Two GoFundMe pages have been set up in honor of the children, with the funds going toward several causes, including fire education and a scholarship at Saint Laurence Catholic School, where the siblings went to school.

RELATED: How you can help family of 3 children killed in Sugar Land house fire
A GoFundMe page was created after many reached out wanting to help. Part of the funds will be used to create a scholarship at St. Laurence Catholic School, where the siblings were enrolled.

