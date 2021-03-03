3 children and grandmother killed in Sugar Land house fire to be laid to rest today

The family will be saying goodbye to Olivia, Edison and Collete Nguyen, who were just 11, 8 and 5 years old, as well as their grandma, Loan Le, this morning at a private funeral at Saint Laurence Catholic Church.
"I hope everyone goes back and look, you will never regret spending those last moments doing what your kids love, and hopefully find what they love," the children's father said.
The kids' father, Nate Nguyen spoke at a vigil Tuesday night.
Family described each child as leaving a lasting impression on the world around them.
The three young kids and their grandma were killed in a house fire in Sugar Land last month.
Firefighters believe they were using a fireplace to keep warm when the power went out during the winter storm.
"While I may always feel like their time on earth was cut short, I am comforted by the fact that each of you were absolutely perfect in every way," the children's mother, Jackie, said through tears at the vigil. "May you rest peace in heaven... love, love my darling babies."
Two GoFundMe pages have been set up in honor of the children, with the funds going toward several causes, including fire education and a scholarship at Saint Laurence Catholic School, where the siblings went to school.
