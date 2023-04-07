Bond set at $1M for Chavez HS student accused of bringing 3D-printed gun to school

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Chavez High School student is in custody after being accused of bringing a 3D-printed gun to school on Tuesday.

According to court records, 18-year-old Alexander Teran is charged with carrying a prohibited weapon in a prohibited place after he is accused of threatening to kill himself at school and displaying the gun to teachers.

Court records show the incident happened on April 4. When ABC13 asked HISD for more details about what happened, officials refused to tell if anyone was arrested in the incident.

ABC13 searched and found the charging document.

The following message was sent out by the school to parents:

"This is an important message for Chavez High School parents from Principal Martinez. I need to make you aware of an incident that occurred yesterday, right before dismissal. A student went to an office asking for assistance. We discovered that the student had a prohibited weapon in his possession. Our officers responded, and the weapon was confiscated, and no one was injured. Please know that we take these situations very seriously, as the safety of our students and staff is always our absolute top priority. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact the school office at 713-495-6950."

The message failed to tell parents that the weapon was a gun and that it was pulled on staff members.

In the initial probable cause hearing, the high school senior's bond was set at $35,000. However, a district court judge raised his bond to $1 million.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office would not comment on this case but told ABC13 the 3D-printed gun had no ammunition and that Teran would get a mental health evaluation.

ABC13 reach out to Teran's family and attorney, but as of Friday, there has yet to be a response from either.

Teran is expected to appear in court again on May 4.

