Worker recovering after being shot during convenience store robbery in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A store clerk is recovering in the hospital after being shot during a robbery in southeast Houston Friday night, according to police.

Houston Police Department officers said they responded to a shooting at a convenience store at 6955 Griggs Road just after 10:30 p.m.

Police said the store clerk was mopping when the robber, dressed in all black with a ski mask, came into the store demanding cash while pulling out a pistol.

Investigators said the worker complied with the suspect, who cleared out the register and loaded up his backpack with money.

As the suspect was leaving, he shot the store clerk in the chest, according to HPD.

The clerk was transported to the hospital in stable condition once paramedics arrived.

Authorities are looking at surveillance video and said the shooter walked out on foot and has not been caught.