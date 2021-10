HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend Thursday night is on the run, and deputies are actively searching for him.Deputies were called to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 13100 block of Stonefield Drive near Kuykendahl Road around 8:30 p.m. Thursday and found a man who'd been shot twice, according to authorities.The victim, identified as Carlos Mena, was taken to a hospital where he died.Mena's girlfriend told investigators the shooter was Santos Melendez-Granados, who fled the scene.Murder charges have been filed against Melendez-Granados, who was still on the run on Friday.