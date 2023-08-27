A Pearland man is seeking assistance from Houston police to help retrieve his Tesla that was stolen from a service repair shop on Westchase.

'There should be an effort' Pearland man tracking stolen Tesla says he cannot get HPD to get it back

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pearland man knows where his stolen Tesla is but says he can't get any help retrieving it.

Albert Molina's Tesla was towed to the Westchase Service Center for a repair on Aug. 18. The following day, he said he received a call from an employee asking him if he had picked up the vehicle because their records showed it had been checked in, but was no longer on the lot.

Molina checked the Tesla app and saw the vehicle "driving around Houston."

On Monday, he requested Tesla remove the vehicle from repair mode, allowing him to deactivate it remotely. It has been sitting in the parking lot of the Pont Alba apartments in the Bellaire area ever since.

He shared the location with Tesla and Houston Police.

"The cops actually told me, 'Do not go to the place. Do not drive up to where the car is right now, so don't go there,'" Molina said.

He said he did not understand why police had not retrieved the car.

"There should be an effort. It's like they're not taking me seriously," Molina said.

ABC13 checked in on the car one week after the vehicle was first reported stolen. It remains in the apartment parking lot. The driver-side window is smashed, and the driver-side window is shattered. Molina is worried his car will be further damaged or disappear due to the delay.

"It's so frustrating because I know that Tesla knows it, and the cops know it, but what are they doing?"

ABC13 contacted Tesla and the Houston Police Department for additional information on the case. There has yet to be a response from both agencies.

