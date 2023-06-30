Search warrants executed by Galveston County deputies led to the discovery of the stolen cars and vehicle parts. Now, the 48-year-old suspect is behind bars.

24 classic vehicles and over $2 million worth of car parts reportedly found stolen in Galveston Co.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of stealing over 20 vintage vehicles and over $2 million worth of car parts was arrested and charged earlier this week, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, deputies executed two warrants, one in the 200 block of 26th Street in San Leon and the second in the 13000 block of FM 3436 in Texas City. There, 24 class vehicles and $2 million worth of car parts were found, deputies said.

Now, 48-year-old Richard Thomas Finley is behind bars on a $200,000 bond.

An investigation is ongoing, but the sheriff's office is urging anyone with information about Classic American Street Rods to contact Galveston County Auto Crimes Task Force investigators at 409-766-4500.

