Houston man reunited with missing pregnant French bulldog

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A missing French bulldog at the center of a citywide search is back home.

Earlier this week, Houston pet owner, Christian Rawlins, shared his plea to find his missing French bulldog, Bad Bunny, who is due to have her puppies soon.

Rawlins shared his plea to find Bad Bunny with Eyewitness News and even offered a $55,000 reward in hopes of finding his pregnant dog.



Just one day after his story went viral, Christian shared a reunion video of himself and Bad Bunny on Instagram. "She's home!! God is good!" Rawlins wrote.



Rawlins, who is the owner of a grooming and breeding company called Goldmine Kennels, said his 1-year-old French bulldog was staying with a friend at an apartment in the Spring Branch area when she went missing on Wednesday, March 3. He said he was in the process of moving so Bad Bunny was staying with a friend at the time.

Rawlins grew concerned over Bad Bunny's whereabouts because she is due to have puppies any day now and an unplanned delivery can be fatal.

It's not known where the dog was found, but the two are finally reunited!

The video above is from a previous story.
