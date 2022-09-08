Baby still missing after suspects stole Jeep with 6-month-old inside at gas station, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A baby is still missing after a Jeep was stolen from a gas station in north Harris County Thursday morning, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies were called to a gas station in the 22500 block of Imperial Valley after a father reported his Jeep was stolen from the parking lot.

The man told deputies he had left the vehicle running with his 6-month-old in the car seat.

That's when unknown males got inside the Jeep and drove off, Gonzalez said.

At around 7 a.m., deputies said they found the 2018 back Jeep Cherokee at a house in the 16400 block of Eton Brook Lane.

The baby was not inside the Jeep, Gonzalez said.

"We need our community's assistance in locating this infant," Gonzalez said in a tweet. "Call us at 713-221-6000."

"Very concerned because we live in a time that things happen so fast. Can't be too comfortable leaving kids in car," Chief Church Virgo said. "I hope someone sees something. I hope we get an Amber Alert. Everybody needs to be vigilant. It could be anybody."

