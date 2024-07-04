Houston murder suspect accused of kidnaping missing Baytown woman

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man charged with murder in Houston is now accused in the kidnapping of a Baytown woman.

Kaile Goodwin, 29, has been missing from the Baytown area since April 21, and investigators need the community's help finding her.

Police told ABC13 they believe Goodwim is somewhere in the Houston area. They're asking everyone to check their properties and outbuildings for Goodwin. They're also asking for people across the City of Houston and Baytown to go through their surveillance video from the days of her disappearance.

"I never thought that I would be in these shoes," Goodwin's mom, Kaci Richardson, said in a news conference on Wednesday.

She is going through a pain no parent should ever feel. Ten weeks ago, at about 7 p.m., Goodwin was last seen near this apartment complex on Decker Drive in Baytown.

A day later, on April 22, Richardson said she received a call from an unknown man demanding money. The man provided her with a CashApp account to send the money.

"We want to bring her home, and I beg anybody that knows something, please say something," Richardson pleaded.

Investigators told ABC13 they used advanced technology to locate and track down a vehicle near the apartment complex and the time she was last seen. The vehicle, according to police, was registered to the owner of the CashApp account Richardson was given. Detectives say they got in contact with that person and learned a 39-year-old man named Quan Flowers was the boyfriend of the registered owner of the car and was with her car when it was in Baytown.

On June 20, investigators say Flowers was charged with the aggravated kidnapping of Goodwin. At the time of his arrest, police said Flowers was driving the vehicle that picked up Goodwin from the apartment in Baytown.

On Wednesday, police released more details on the case, announcing they had tracked down the phone that made the call to Goodwin's mom for money on April 22.

Law enforcement confirmed they tracked the phone to an area on the southwest side of Houston owned by a man named Kevin Patterson. Patterson was wanted on unrelated felony charges and was arrested. During the arrest, investigators said they obtained a search warrant for the home.

Police say during the search, they found evidence linking Goodwin to the home and learned while she was there, she had been reportedly assaulted by Flowers, the suspect charged with her kidnapping. Police believe she was taken from that residence on the southwest side of Houston but won't release the exact location of the home.

"It's all horrible. I mean, this man is horrible," Donna Shaw said.

Shaw is all too familiar with Flowers' name because he's charged in the murder of her 24-year-old daughter Megan Rouse, according to records.

Rouse was found shot to death on May 3 in south Houston near Almeda Road, a week after Goodwin's Baytown disappearance.

Shaw says she feels deeply for Goodwin's mother and hopes she is found.

"This man is a monster. He doesn't deserve to live," Shaw said.

Law enforcement said their investigation brought them to Houston's southwest side, to a home registered to a phone that called Goodwin's mother demanding money as she was reportedly being hurt in the background.

Goodwin is still considered missing and believed to be in Houston. As the search continues for her, family and friends want answers.

"We need peace. This whole family needs peace," Richardson said on Wednesday.

If you have any information on Kalie Goodwin's whereabouts or disappearance, please call the Baytown Police Department or Baytown Crimestoppers.

