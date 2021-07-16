'Unpleasant odor' in Galena Park blamed on LyondellBasell Houston Refinery

GALENA PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're thinking the air has taken an unusual turn in the Galena Park area, you're not alone, and you're not wrong.Harris County Pollution Control Services confirmed to ABC13 that they've received numerous resident complaints and they're looking into it. At least one woman in the area described the smell as a combination of garlic and bug spray.Just after 9:30 a.m. Friday, a message posted to CAER (Community Awareness Emergency Response) announced the source of the smell as the LyondellBasell Houston Refinery at 12000 Lawndale. Plant officials said they're working to address the odor, and sought to clear the air on any potential health impact."While unpleasant, the odor does not pose any harm to our workers or community, and there is no need for nearby community members to be concerned or take any action," the statement read. "We regret any concern this odor may have caused."Galena Park's mayor posted the update to Facebook as well.On Friday afternoon, the LyondellBasell Houston Refinery issued the following statement:Harris County Pollution Control Services also issued a statement:The odor lingered in the area Saturday, according to residents who spoke with ABC13.Company representatives said in a statement that progress was being made to get rid of the smell, but weather conditions and ongoing work may cause more periods of the unpleasant odor.