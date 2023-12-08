Port of Houston foul odor turns out to be smoldering fire inside grain elevator

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Port of Houston fire crews and environmental officials are monitoring air quality levels following a smoldering fire inside a grain elevator near Clinton Drive and McCarty Street.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

In a statement, the Port of Houston reported that the fire started in a Hansen Mueller grain elevator. The fire is now under control and has not spread beyond the silo where it started, the port said on Friday.

Over the past few days, residents in the area have been reporting lingering smoke and a strong odor in the air.

One woman said her daughter, who suffers from asthma, now needs to see a doctor.

In response to the complaints, the port previously confirmed a grain elevator was being torn down at one of their general cargo terminals. However, on Friday evening, they discovered the fire.

The port has shut down all operations at the grain elevator while Hansen Mueller contractors work to remove the impacted grain from the silo.

While they do not have an estimated completion time, the port says one-third of the product has been removed from the silo.

The port is currently developing a communications plan that residents should expect to see soon.