What's that smell? Deer Park officials say reported odd odor is no threat to community

Saturday, January 20, 2024 6:47PM
DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- If you live in the Deer Park area, you might have noticed an odd odor, but officials reassured the public that there is no danger.

Viewers in the Pasadena area reported smelling the strong stench on Saturday morning.

The Deer Park Fire Department said there is no threat or hazard to the community, but officials are unsure where the smell is coming from.

The fire department also noted that there is strong north wind in the southeast Harris County area.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the afternoon for live updates.

