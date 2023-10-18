Family pleads for answers months after homeless woman's body found in Sheldon Reservoir

The family of Stephanie Carrizal continues searching for answers as deputies investigate who left her body in the Sheldon Reservoir.

SHELDON, Texas (KTRK) -- Through tears, a desperate mother pleaded with someone to come forward after her daughter's body was found in water over the summer.

Months have passed since a mother saw her daughter's face. But, she still remembers the moment she learned she'd never see it again.

"When they came knocking on my door, I knew what it was," Christine Carrizal recalled. "To this day, it's hard. It's hard. She was my baby."

Carrizal joined Harris County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday to make a plea for information into her daughter's death.

"All we're doing is seeking help," Carrizal said. "Seeking answers. She was a mother. She was a daughter. My best friend."

Four months ago, on June 10, deputies said Stephanie Carrizal's body was found at the Sheldon Reservoir. So far, they haven't made any arrests.

Detectives said Stephanie Carrizal's death was ruled a homicide because of trauma caused to her body.

The cause of death was the easy part. Solving the case has been hard.

Investigators said Stephanie Carrizal was homeless and worked in the sex industry, which has made getting people to come forward difficult. Detectives collected videos but said they hadn't found anything useful.

Deputies said she communicated with people on social media, but they're still waiting to see who she may have talked to.

"It's a lot slower than people think when we do the social media search warrants, but we are looking into all of her social media accounts," Mario Quintanilla, with the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division, said.

Deputies said Stephanie Carrizal was known to stay on Bissonnet Street in west Houston.

"A lot of people may not know that Stephanie has passed," Quintanilla said. "Now that they know, they might call and give us some information. Maybe what this person told them, now they know it's true."

Stephanie Carrizal's family said she left behind three children, who are 12, 11, and 9 years old.

"I ask them, 'How are you doing?' [ They say ] 'I just want to know how mommy is and who killed her,'" Carrizal said.

Stephanie Carrizal's family wants to give her children answers so they can bring justice to a face they'll only see again in photos.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

