Stalker disguises himself using wig and mustache, assaults woman in her Pasadena home, docs show

Records state the man showed up at the woman's apartment and dragged her inside before hitting her in the face and strangling her.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pasadena man is accused of wearing a wig and fake mustache to stalk a woman he allegedly assaulted in her apartment on Sunday.

Erick Francisco Martinez, 25, is facing felony charges of aggravated assault and burglary of habitation, according to records.

Court documents say Martinez followed the woman in the past to several jobs disguising himself using the wig and mustache.

On Sunday, Martinez allegedly showed up at the woman's apartment and put a gun to her head, saying he was going to kill her.

He's then accused of dragging her into her apartment before he begins to hit her in the face. Martinez also tries to strangle her, but her breath was not impeded, records state.

The woman reportedly started screaming, alerting authorities, who were able to break her door down.

According to records, Martinez told police, "he didn't go over to her apartment to hurt her, but he wanted (her)...to watch him commit suicide."

Martinez was set to appear in court Monday evening.

