Woman accused of stalking, threatening food mart employee multiple times since 2021, records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has been accused of threatening a food mart employee multiple times in Greater Fifth Ward since 2021, court documents show.

Records state Shontel Monique Williams has shown up to the A to Z Food Mart off Jensen Drive and made numerous threats to the employee.

Williams allegedly once threw her feces at the victim and threatened to kill her.

It is unclear what provoked Williams, but she does appear to have a long criminal history with similar behavior.

Prosecutors are requesting Williams be held on no bond to assure the employee's safety and of the community.

Williams was set to appear in court on Friday.