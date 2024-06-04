Man found shot to death in Fort Bend County in April, killed by stalker, sheriff's office says

Officials are looking for answers after a man was found shot to death in a ditch near a neighborhood Friday morning.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man now in custody in Fort Bend County has been arrested for the murder of a man he was accused of stalking, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies with FBSCO were dispatched to the 25500 block of Fulshear Fast Road on April 26. When they arrived, the victim, identified as 29-year-old Yoandris Bistel Rodriguez, was found with several gunshot wounds next to a car in a ditch.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said Rodriguez was a resident of the Houston area.

One woman reported hearing at least three gunshot, but said she didn't register what it was.

Investigators said they discovered that Rodriguez was being stalked by a man, identified as 36-year-old Elton Jones Gainza.

Officials believe that Rodriguez was followed by Gainza, who then shot him on Gaston Road.

Gainza's arrest warrant was obtained through the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office. The Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force assisted and arrested the suspect.

"This was such a senseless act that claimed the life of a member of our community," said Sheriff Eric Fagan. "Such violence shakes the very foundation of our sense of safety and unity."

A judge set Gainza's bond at $500,000.