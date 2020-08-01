After 4 months in the hospital, Houston COVID-19 patient goes home

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the first patients to test positive for COVID-19 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Pasadena is finally being released from the hospital after a four-month battle.Michael Saucedo, 35, was admitted to the hospital on March 27 with severe flu-like symptoms and was quickly identified, isolated and treated for COVID-19."He was one of the first ones that came in, and obviously, the next 24 hours were rough for him. He ended up on ventilator," said Dr. Monte Orahood, chief medical officer at St. Luke's Health-Patients Medical Center.Saucedo was on life support and suffered a blood clot, which is common among COVID-19 patients. Saucedo experienced other health complications, and at some point was transferred to Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center for a higher level of care before returning to St. Luke's for recovery.Saucedo was unable to see his family the entire time he was hospitalized, due to visitor restrictions, but his 7-year-old daughter would visit him regularly outside of the hospital where she could see him through the window.Mack Praytor, a chaplain at Patients Medical Center, offered a prayer before sending Michael off to be with his family."Dear God, we thank you for Michael, for this opportunity that he has to leave our hospital. We thank you for all of those who gave such compassionate care; his nurses, his doctors, respiratory therapists, everyone who has had a part in this day. We give you thanks and give you praise and ask that you continue to be with him as he continues to get better," Praytor said.