Texas Faces of COVID-19

After 4 months in the hospital, Houston COVID-19 patient goes home

By
PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the first patients to test positive for COVID-19 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Pasadena is finally being released from the hospital after a four-month battle.

Michael Saucedo, 35, was admitted to the hospital on March 27 with severe flu-like symptoms and was quickly identified, isolated and treated for COVID-19.

"He was one of the first ones that came in, and obviously, the next 24 hours were rough for him. He ended up on ventilator," said Dr. Monte Orahood, chief medical officer at St. Luke's Health-Patients Medical Center.

Saucedo was on life support and suffered a blood clot, which is common among COVID-19 patients. Saucedo experienced other health complications, and at some point was transferred to Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center for a higher level of care before returning to St. Luke's for recovery.

RELATED: Dangerous blood clots increasingly found in COVID-19 patients

Saucedo was unable to see his family the entire time he was hospitalized, due to visitor restrictions, but his 7-year-old daughter would visit him regularly outside of the hospital where she could see him through the window.

Mack Praytor, a chaplain at Patients Medical Center, offered a prayer before sending Michael off to be with his family.

"Dear God, we thank you for Michael, for this opportunity that he has to leave our hospital. We thank you for all of those who gave such compassionate care; his nurses, his doctors, respiratory therapists, everyone who has had a part in this day. We give you thanks and give you praise and ask that you continue to be with him as he continues to get better," Praytor said.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronaviruscoronavirus texastexas faces of covid 19covid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS FACES OF COVID-19
3 time cancer survivor beats COVID-19
After getting virus, council member says effects linger
Boys lose both parents within 2 weeks of each other
Families of city workers who died of COVID-19 issue warning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HFD now battling fire at SE Houston grocery store
Timeline of COVID-19 in Texas since March
'Embarrassed and pissed off': Doctor slams COVID-19 deniers
Two friends kill massive 460-pound feral hog while hunting
2 longtime Houston bars closing due to COVID-19
Shelter-in-Place order lifted after 3-alarm fire in SW Houston
Supreme Court allows construction of border wall with Mexico to continue
Show More
Houston doctor says he's fighting 2 wars: COVID-19 and stupidity
Children play vital role in stopping spread of COVID-19, study says
Scattered thunderstorms this evening and overnight
New Houston rent relief program to offer $19M in assistance
Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence
More TOP STORIES News