Double lung transplant survivor thrilled to attend victory parade in downtown Houston

A family with a special connection to Jose Altuve is thrilled to be able to attend the victory parade in person in downtown Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In August 2021, ABC13 reported on a father's six-month battle with COVID, and his family's mission to push for others to get vaccinated.

During Rogelio Avila's hospitalization, he got a special message from Jose Altuve. Now, more than a year later, Avila, a double lung transplant survivor, was thrilled to be a part of the crowd cheering the Astros' World Series victory at the parade Monday.

Rogelio's health battle started in Feb. 2021, during the powerful winter storm. Rogelio, his wife Sandra, and their three children all got COVID-19.

As Rogelio was fighting for his life, the couple's then 2-year-old son ended up in the hospital too. Sandra remembers some dark days.

While Rogelio was in Methodist Hospital waiting for his surgery, he was nervous about the future. The Astros' fans actually encountered Altuve in the hospital, and he recorded a special message of encouragement and hope for Rogelio.

Following Rogelio's lung transplant, he has continued to recover his strength. Sandra says the family was thrilled to be part of the World Series victory celebration, arriving early for the parade celebration in downtown Houston Monday.

