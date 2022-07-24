Texas Lt. Governor experiences mild symptoms after positive-COVID test, officials say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10957989" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> According to Gov. Abbott's office, he is not experiencing any symptoms and is receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tested positive for COVID-19 eight months after catching the virus in another "mild case," Patrick's campaign said in a statement released Sunday.The second-highest political seat-holder in the state is experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive on Saturday."He is experiencing only mild symptoms and is isolated at home and following appropriate protocols. He is fully vaccinated and received a booster last fall. He will work from home this week," the statement added.Patrick, an outspoken Republican who is up for re-election later this year, previously drew backlash after blaming Democrats for not doing more to increase COVID vaccinations among African Americans, whom he claimed during an August 2021 surge from the delta variant, were the "biggest group" to go without protection from the virus."It's up to the Democrats, just as it's up to the Republicans, to try to get as many people vaccinated, but we respect the fact that if people don't want the vaccination, we're not gonna force it on them," Patrick said at the time. "That's their individual right. But in terms of criticizing the Republicans for this, we're encouraging people to take it, but they're doing nothing for the African American community that has a significant high number of unvaccinated people, so they need to address that."The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.