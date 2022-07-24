texas politics

Texas Lt. Governor experiences mild symptoms after positive-COVID test, officials say

EMBED <>More Videos

Lt. Gov. Patrick blames COVID surge on unvaccinated Black Texans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tested positive for COVID-19 eight months after catching the virus in another "mild case," Patrick's campaign said in a statement released Sunday.

The video above is from an August 2021 report about Patrick's comments on African American communities and the unvaccinated.

The second-highest political seat-holder in the state is experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive on Saturday.

"He is experiencing only mild symptoms and is isolated at home and following appropriate protocols. He is fully vaccinated and received a booster last fall. He will work from home this week," the statement added.

Patrick, an outspoken Republican who is up for re-election later this year, previously drew backlash after blaming Democrats for not doing more to increase COVID vaccinations among African Americans, whom he claimed during an August 2021 surge from the delta variant, were the "biggest group" to go without protection from the virus.

"It's up to the Democrats, just as it's up to the Republicans, to try to get as many people vaccinated, but we respect the fact that if people don't want the vaccination, we're not gonna force it on them," Patrick said at the time. "That's their individual right. But in terms of criticizing the Republicans for this, we're encouraging people to take it, but they're doing nothing for the African American community that has a significant high number of unvaccinated people, so they need to address that."

The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.

SEE MORE: Lt. Gov. Patrick criticized for claims that unvaccinated Black Texans are to blame for COVID surge

SEE MORE: President Biden likely has contracted a highly contagious variant of COVID-19: Doctor

PREVIOUS STORY FROM AUGUST 2021: Texas Gov. Abbott at 'standing room only' event before COVID-positive test revealed
EMBED More News Videos

According to Gov. Abbott's office, he is not experiencing any symptoms and is receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustontexas politicscovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccinetexas faces of covid 19covid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS POLITICS
Beto O'Rourke on campaign: 'We're doing right thing at right time'
You'll want to bookmark this site for the next power outage
How to know the difference between power outage and rolling blackouts
Sen. Ted Cruz calls SCOTUS same-sex marriage ruling 'clearly wrong'
TOP STORIES
Man killed by ex-brother-in-law in NW Harris Co., HCSO says
1 teen killed, 2 injured in shooting at southeast Houston gas station
Bystander shot during argument between brother & sister in NE Houston
Isolated rain today, better rain chances late next week
With severe temps, here's how to keep your car in check
Man shot and killed by woman at motel in SW Harris Co., deputies say
Video shows multiple vehicles on fire at south Houston business
Show More
Man serving 25 year sentence freed after wrongful conviction
5-year-old killed in drive-by honored by family at benefit
Klein Collins H.S. athlete Jackson Loftin drafted by hometown Astros
Cadillac's newly unveiled electric car expected to cost around $300K
Catholic hospitals' growth impacts reproductive health care
More TOP STORIES News