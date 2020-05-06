coronavirus texas

Montgomery ISD principal who had COVID-19 out of hospital after 51 days

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After battling COVID-19 and spending 51 days in the hospital, high school principal Phil Eaton is now home. We first talked to him a week and a half ago while he was still in the hospital in rehab.

On Tuesday, he was able to head home.

"What a great day," said Eaton.

ORIGINAL STORY: Montgomery ISD principal tests positive for coronavirus


As he left TIRR Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands, he was greeted with a big surprise. Dozens of people lined up for a parade to cheer on Eaton as they drove by, honking their horns and waving signs.

"The community from the get-go, even when I was out and under, their support and prayers and concerns and thoughts and rallying around me, it's huge," said Eaton.

Eaton has been an educator for 41 years. He's the principal at Lake Creek High School. He got pneumonia and it progressed fast. He was on a ventilator for 20 days, intubated. When he woke up, he had difficulty walking.

He was in rehab to gain strength in his arms and legs. He had lost 35 pounds, but he kept on fighting. He credits the doctors, nurses and staff with his recovery.

"I wouldn't be here right now without their support and help and skill. They wouldn't give up," said Eaton.



Eaton got a chance to thank some of the heroes who've helped him.
"I'll forever be grateful to you guys," Eaton said to one of the doctors who had treated him.

"That's what we come to work for every day," the doctor responded.

He's so grateful, he even took a moment to show us his big smile under his mask.

"I love everybody. Thank you so much for your support and prayers and concerns," said Eaton.



