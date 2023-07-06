1 detained, 1 more wanted after man shot in NE Harris County home, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is being treated after authorities said he was shot during a reported home invasion in northeast Harris County.

Thursday's scene is unfolding at the 21100 block of Sprouse Circle.

According to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office, a caller stated that two men entered the home and shot the victim.

Constable deputies set a perimeter and K9s were called to the scene, as they continue searching for the remaining suspects, Precinct 4 said.

A perimeter is set at this time, and Constable K9s were called to the scene, as they continue searching for the remaining suspect, Precinct 4 said. One of them is described as a heavy-set Black man wearing a blue shirt.

Authorities said the victim is being treated at the scene, but did not provide details on his condition.

People are being urged to avoid the area if possible.

An earlier report stated that three suspects were involved, authorities have since said at least two suspects are involved.

