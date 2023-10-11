WATCH LIVE

Spring man arrested after deputies find evidence of child porn during search warrant, Pct. 4 says

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 12:50AM
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 45-year-old man was arrested for child pornography in Spring last week, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

Marcus Wells faces two counts of possession of child pornography after evidence was recovered during a search warrant in the 4100 block of Bridgeland Lane. His bond has been set at $150,000.

Deputies found the evidence from online accounts and several electronic devices in Wells' home.

Additionally, officers discovered several pairs of child female underwear in the home.

All items were seized as evidence, and Wells was taken to the Harris County Jail, officials said.

