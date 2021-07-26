Spring ISD Back to School Expo will offers backpacks and school supplies

Officials with Spring ISD are hosting a Back to School Expo from 8 a.m.-noon July 31 at the district's Planet Ford Stadium, located at 23802 Cypresswood Drive, Spring.
The event will feature free backpacks, school supplies and food distribution to support district families and students heading back to the classrooms in August.
Officials noted students would also have the opportunity to sign up for Chromebooks and internet hotspots at the expo.
Tranita Carroll, Spring ISD executive director of family engagement, touted the event.
"As always, we're grateful to our community partners whose support helps make events like this possible for our Spring ISD families and students," Carroll said, noting Harris County Public Health and Northwest Assistance Ministries were among the organizations assisting with the event. "Although this year's event is being kept smaller to help ensure the safety of our staff, volunteers and community members, it's still a great opportunity for all our families who are gearing up for the first day of school."
Through the partnership with Harris County Public Health, district officials said students age 12 and older will also have an opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at the expo. Students vaccinated during the event will be entered in a special prize drawing.
According to Carroll, this year's expo will be a mostly drive-thru event, except for those choosing to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. District staff and administrators will be on hand to help direct traffic, greet students and their parents and guardians, and place items in vehicle trunks. In addition, district staff will be evaluating students whose first language is not English.
For more information, contact Spring ISD Parent Engagement Specialist Ysabel Luna at yluna@springisd.org or 281-891-6685.
