Person takes the wheel, hits another who just exited vehicle to argue, Harris County deputies say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A vehicle reportedly mowed down and killed one person who had just exited that automobile to argue.

A Harris County Sheriff's Office investigation got underway Wednesday evening in the 6900 block of Spring Cypress Road, west of TC Jester Boulevard, in the Klein area.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the incident at 8 p.m.

According to Gonzalez, two occupants were arguing outside of the vehicle when a third party struck one of them.

Details, including the relationship between all three people, were limited early in the investigation.

ABC13 is gathering facts from the scene of this bizarre crash. Tune in or stream late-night broadcast of Eyewitness News for live updates.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.