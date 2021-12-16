'It's a big relief': Man arrested in connection with shooting death of Spring mom of 5

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11346161" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After a weekslong search, a man accused of shooting his girlfriend to death in Spring has been arrested.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- After a weekslong search, a man accused of shooting his pregnant girlfriend to death in Spring while out on bond has been arrested.On Wednesday, investigators announced the arrest of 48-year-old Johnny Ray Landry and charged him for the murder of 28-year-old Shaterica Anderson."It's a big relief to get him off the streets," said Anderson's brother, Jeremy Narcisse.As the arrest comes, Anderson's family said the fight for justice is just beginning. Anderson's mother said she hopes a judge will hold Landry without bond."He will do this to other women. He's just not a person that needs to be out free," said Sherry Ashton.Police said Landry turned himself in Wednesday, two weeks after Anderson was shot to death in her Spring home as her five children were asleep.On Nov. 23, deputies found Anderson, who was pregnant, shot multiple times.At the time, investigators said Landry's sister said he called her at 2:20 a.m., saying Landry had accidentally shot Anderson while they were struggling over a handgun. But later, Landry was charged with his girlfriend's murder.He fled the shooting scene, deputies said.At the time of Anderson's death, Landry was out on bond, accused of making a terroristic threat toward her.In 2016, he was also charged with assaulting her. However, that case was dismissed.ABC13 is working to learn when Landry will appear in court. Prosecutors on the case are requesting a $350,000 bond.