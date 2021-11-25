Spring mother of 5 was pregnant when she was killed by longtime boyfriend, family says

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a woman, who was killed in her Spring home on Monday while her five children slept, confirmed she was pregnant at the time.Shaterica Anderson's longtime boyfriend, Johnny Ray Landry, has been charged with her murder and is on the run, according to authorities."One of the last things she said, 'If I die, Jeremy, I want you to know he did it. He killed me,'" said Jeremy Narcisse, Anderson's brother.Newly released court records detail a gruesome scene the morning of Nov. 22.Investigators said Landry's sister said he called her at 2:20 a.m., saying Landry had accidentally shot Anderson while they were struggling over a handgun.The five children were sleeping when investigators arrived, but detectives said the oldest, who is 9 years old, said she later received a phone call from Landry with the same information."It takes a monster for you to call your kid and tell them that their mother is gone," said Jacoby Ashton, Anderson's brother. "Who does that? After you kill their mother, you call them to tell them that you killed her."When deputies arrived, they said Anderson had been shot four times. The wounds were on her face and head.The children, ages 9, 8, 7, 6, and 5, are now with Anderson's mother in Louisiana.Anderson was sexually assaulted last March by a uniformed Harris County deputy in his patrol car, and her daughter was there when it happened.Kenneth Reed, 45, has since been fired in response to the incident. But, since Anderson's death, prosecutors said the criminal case against him is now under review."My sister has done no one any harm. No wrong to anyone," said Narcisse. "Now, she has two offenders. She has the law offending her and then she has this boyfriend of hers."