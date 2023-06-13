Houston men charged months after 3-story medical center set on fire in Spring, records show

A three-story building in Spring collapsed after a large fire near I-45, according to the South Montgomery firefighters.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Houston men face federal court as suspects in a large building fire that happened in south Montgomery County back in November.

The video above is from ABC13's report in November.

Authorities arrested 52-year-old Truong Quoc Duong in March and 38-year-old Jason Vernon Rogers on Tuesday. Both men are facing charges of maliciously using explosive materials resulting in physical injury and conspiracy to do so.

When Truong was arrested, authorities allegedly found several two-liter bottles filled with gasoline and several unregistered firearm suppressors in his vehicle.

If convicted, Duong and Rogers each face up to 40 years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Investigators said the fire happened on Nov. 21 at a three-story medical center under construction in the 25600 block of Interstate 45.

In ABC13's report back in November, Eyewitness News obtained a video from a witness who can be heard saying, "Oh my gosh," while passing the building up in flames.

Several days before the fire, Truong was sued by a landlord, who also owned the now-destroyed building, after abandoning his pet store near the medical center before his lease was up without paying rent, according to testimony at his detention hearing.

Truong was driving a Jeep Gladiator on Nov. 21 and allegedly let his passenger, Rogers, out near the building, according to the charging documents. Rogers allegedly went into the building with a full backpack and left after several minutes without it.

Officials say the fire erupted after Truong and Rogers left the area. They reportedly met each other at a restaurant nearby later that night.

Fire crews said the building completely caved in after about 45 minutes. It took firefighters several hours to extinguish it, but it was completely destroyed and was a wall to the adjoining car wash, according to records.

The fire chief noted that the building was in early construction, making the walls lightweight with no exterior walls.

Authorities said a firefighter was hospitalized and suffered burn injuries that night. The charges allege the fire caused over $1 million in damages, including damage to a fire truck.