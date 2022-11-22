3-story building collapses as crews put out fierce fire in Spring, officials say

Video obtained by ABC13 in the media player shows a witness who can be heard saying, "Oh my gosh," while passing the bright fire.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews are working to put out a fiercely burning fire that caused a three-story building to collapse in south Montgomery County on Monday evening, according to officials.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a fire in the 25600 block of Interstate 45 at about 7:45 p.m.

Firefighters said heavy fire was coming out of the second and third stories of the building before caving in.

Authorities urge people to avoid the area while surrounding businesses and residents evacuate.

There are no reported injuries at this time. It is unclear what caused the fire.

Video obtained by ABC13 in the media player shows a witness who can be heard saying, "Oh my gosh," while passing the bright fire.

South Montgomery County Fire Department was assisted by The Woodlands Fire Department, Montgomery County Hospital District, and Spring Fire Department.

Eyewitness News is working to learn more details on this developing story.