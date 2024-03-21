10 festivals, activities to check out this spring in the Houston area and beyond

This spring, several festivals and activities are planned in the Greater Houston area, as well as events located outside of Houston that are worth the trip. This list is not comprehensive.

Kite Festival In Hermann Park

The Hermann Park Conservancy's Kite Festival will feature a day of kite-flying, live music, a DJ, interactive games and activities, and face painting. The event will be at Miller Hill and the Jones Reflection Pool within Hermann Park.

April 7, 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Free (admission)

Hermann Park, 6000 Hermann Park Drive, Houston

Houston Art Car Parade

The 37th annual Houston Art Car Parade, presented by the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art, will feature a parade along Allen Parkway from Bagby Street to Taft Street. The parade will include over 250 masterpieces designed and created by artists and individuals with schools, nonprofits, and corporations.

April 13, 11 a.m.

Free (parade admission)

Sam Houston Park, 1000 Bagby St., Houston

Sugar Land Jazz Festival

The Sugar Land Jazz Festival features performances by musicians including Boney James, Robert Glasper, Tower of Power, Vincent Ingala, Gerald Albright, and Terrace Martin. The celebration of art, culture, and community will also include an array of craft food and specialty cocktails.

May 11 to May 12

Admission ranges from $54 to $119

Crown Festival Park, 18355 Hwy. 58, Sugar Land

Comicpalooza

Comicpalooza is a pop culture festival featuring entertainment, special attractions, programming, and celebrities representing fandoms. The event includes shopping, special attractions, family-friendly activities, entertaining acts, a live art auction, retro gaming, and a cosplay competition.

May 24 to 26, at 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday

$43 (adult Friday pass), $64 (adult Saturday pass), $58 (adult Sunday pass), $90 (adult weekend pass), $6 (ages 6-12)

George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston

Memorial Day in The Woodlands festival

This event pays tribute to all military service men and women who lost their lives while serving the United States. The festival at Town Green Park features live music, children's activities, strolling entertainment, concessions, and a fireworks display.

May 26, 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Free (admission)

2099 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands

Froberg Farm and Country Store

Froberg Farm and Country Store offers homegrown fruit and vegetable picking, including strawberries, throughout May. The farm also has a strawberry festival from March 2-30.

9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. daily

$3 (pick your own entrance fee), $5 (strawberry festival), $5 (per pound of strawberries)

3601 W. Hwy. 6, Alvin

Cockrell Butterfly Center

The Houston Museum of Natural Science's Cockrell Butterfly Center features a living butterfly habitat with live and preserved specimens of some of the world's largest and most unusual arthropods. Known for its immersive walkthrough habitat, the exhibit surrounds the rainforest conservatory.

Monday through Thursyday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.; Friday through Sunday, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

$12 (adults), $10 (children), $6 (members), free (Tuesday admission)

5555 Hermann Park Drive, Houston

Dewberry Farm SpringFest

The Dewberry Farm SpringFest features an Easter celebration with flowers, friendly farm animals, springtime photo ops, and over 40 rides and attractions. The festival also includes a daily children's egg hunt, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, food, and free spring flower picking.

Through April 28, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. (Saturdays and Sundays)

$26.95 (general admission)

7705 FM 362, Brookshire

Chappell Hill Lavender Farm

Located 8 miles north of the historic town of Chappell Hill is an aromatic lavender farm with quaint surroundings and a scenic hillside view. Open to the public from March through November, the farm offers tours and cut-your-own fresh lavender services.

Open through November, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursdays through Fridays; 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays; 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sundays

Free (admission)

2250 Dillard Road, Brenham

Family Farm

Located in Plantersville, this family farm has pavilions available to rent, garden tours, fishing, seasonal picking, hayrides, and cabin rentals. This season, the family farm is holding strawberry picking through June and blackberry picking from April to July.

9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. daily

$7 (per pound of berries)

11351 CR 203, Plantersville

