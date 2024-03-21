10 festivals, activities to check out this spring in the Houston area and beyond

This spring, several festivals and activities are planned in the Greater Houston area, as well as events located outside of Houston that are worth the trip. This list is not comprehensive.
The Hermann Park Conservancy's Kite Festival will feature a day of kite-flying, live music, a DJ, interactive games and activities, and face painting. The event will be at Miller Hill and the Jones Reflection Pool within Hermann Park.
The 37th annual Houston Art Car Parade, presented by the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art, will feature a parade along Allen Parkway from Bagby Street to Taft Street. The parade will include over 250 masterpieces designed and created by artists and individuals with schools, nonprofits, and corporations.
The Sugar Land Jazz Festival features performances by musicians including Boney James, Robert Glasper, Tower of Power, Vincent Ingala, Gerald Albright, and Terrace Martin. The celebration of art, culture, and community will also include an array of craft food and specialty cocktails.
Comicpalooza is a pop culture festival featuring entertainment, special attractions, programming, and celebrities representing fandoms. The event includes shopping, special attractions, family-friendly activities, entertaining acts, a live art auction, retro gaming, and a cosplay competition.
This event pays tribute to all military service men and women who lost their lives while serving the United States. The festival at Town Green Park features live music, children's activities, strolling entertainment, concessions, and a fireworks display.
Froberg Farm and Country Store offers homegrown fruit and vegetable picking, including strawberries, throughout May. The farm also has a strawberry festival from March 2-30.
The Houston Museum of Natural Science's Cockrell Butterfly Center features a living butterfly habitat with live and preserved specimens of some of the world's largest and most unusual arthropods. Known for its immersive walkthrough habitat, the exhibit surrounds the rainforest conservatory.
The Dewberry Farm SpringFest features an Easter celebration with flowers, friendly farm animals, springtime photo ops, and over 40 rides and attractions. The festival also includes a daily children's egg hunt, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, food, and free spring flower picking.
Located 8 miles north of the historic town of Chappell Hill is an aromatic lavender farm with quaint surroundings and a scenic hillside view. Open to the public from March through November, the farm offers tours and cut-your-own fresh lavender services.
Located in Plantersville, this family farm has pavilions available to rent, garden tours, fishing, seasonal picking, hayrides, and cabin rentals. This season, the family farm is holding strawberry picking through June and blackberry picking from April to July.
This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.