ALDS leading Astros causing problems outside of Minute Maid Park with heavy road closures

This October, there is something even scarier than ghouls and goblins to Houston: several events going on at once, with several road closures along the way.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When the Astros win, Houston wins. But, for some fans, there is something scarier than a close October game.

It's called Houston traffic.

"I'm out. Me and my car, we're gone and I'm taking the back streets," Jack Motl, who left the game in the 7th inning, said. "(I) paid $250 for a ticket, and you have to leave, like, now."

The North Freeway is closed near McKinney Street for repairs until Monday morning. And just down the street, the Jonas Brothers have the Toyota Center packed.

If you're trying to make it downtown, you might be looking at even more red lights than orange jerseys.

"(Saturday) has been such a moment. I'm such a huge Astros fan," Angel Bridges said. "I don't even care. I'll hang out for hours."

