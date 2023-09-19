Beyonces Renaissance tour stops in Houston this weekend and ABC13 is getting fans ready with what they need to know ahead of the event.

Bey is back! H-town paves the way for Beyoncé with homecoming party ahead of anticipated concert

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The buzz for Beyoncé never fades, and the BeyHive just can't get enough! As the Houston native returns home this weekend for a two-day stop amid her Renaissance World Tour, Houstonians are welcoming her in the 713 way - a celebration.

The City of Houston posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, announcing a Homecoming Party on the Plaza for H-town's queen.

The pre-concert party "Hou Run the World" begins on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and ends at 8:45 p.m.

So, if you don't get to see Yonce in person, you can still get in formation at the party and show off your Renaissance-inspired looks.

Although the BeyHive continues to swarm with excitement to see Sahsa Fierce come alive on stage, the anticipation to see her little bee is equally enticing.

Yes, that little bee is Blue Ivy Carter, who has become "That Girl," making a wave on social media while she joins her mother in the spotlight around the world. Her dance moves have sparked a reaction from fans as she makes her occasional appearance with her superstar mom before taking center stage with backup dancers.

Will BeyHive Houston get to see Blue Ivy? Although it's Yonce's hometown, Bee is known for keeping things under wraps. So the fandom will have to wait and see until the countdown starts and the show begins.

Getting Renaissance-ready

ABC13 is getting fans ready with what they need to know ahead of the highly anticipated concert happening at NRG Stadium on Sept. 23 and 24.

