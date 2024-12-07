Qué Pasa Houston? Here things to do in Houston this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One mother's wish is to continue a year-long tradition her late son started when he was diagnosed with cancer back in 2013.

Over the years, Raymond's Wish has been collecting and distributing toys for children who spend their Christmas at MD Anderson for a battle of their own.

In 2019, doctors told Raymond it would be his last Christmas, but his family has since continued the tradition in his honor.

The toy collection will be on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Tikilas on North Shepherd, with food trucks and opportunities for pictures with Santa.

You're encouraged to bring a new toy for a boy or girl.

The annual favorite, The Tamale Festival, now in its 13th year, will be held in the Greater East End District on the navigation esplanade.

You can expect a plethora of tamales everywhere, plus fun and entertainment.

The Alley Theatre is debuting The Night Shift Before Christmas.

Issac Gomez, who is the playwright for this production, said the play is an adult comedy that tells the story of a grumpy woman named Margot who works at a drive-thru restaurant of a local mom-and-pop restaurant in Houston. She is then visited by several spirits. It is a spin on the classic The Night Before Christmas.

You can check tickets and times on Alley Theatre's website.

