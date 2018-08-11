ABC13 & YOU

Wade Smith Foundation Hosts Free Football & Cheer Camp

The Wade Smith Foundation is hosting its annual "Smitty's Day at the Park" on Saturday, an annual football, cheer & literacy camp.

The Wade Smith Foundation is encouraging children to read through football.

Former Texans offensive lineman Wade Smith hosted his annual event "Smitty's Day at the Park" at Moody Park Saturday. It's a free football and cheer camp - but the catch is, you have to read a book to get in to the event.

ABC13 & You caught up with Smith to learn more about Saturday's event and his mission to get kids to read.
