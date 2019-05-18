From METRO train driver to acclaimed street artist

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A METRORail conductor is transforming the city through art.
If you ride the rails, you've probably noticed Daniel Anguilu's vibrant murals along the tracks. Anguilu is a well-known street artist who says working as a train operator inspires his colorful work.
"There's a connection with my art and driving the train," said Anguilu. "It's really nice to be able to be in the front seat, checking out how the city's expanding and learning what's coming to the city."
Anguilu first moved to Houston from Mexico when he was 14 years old. He didn't speak much English and learned to communicate through graffiti.
"I fell in love with it," said Anguilu. "Graffiti really allowed me to feel comfortable being a Houstonian but also Mexican."
Anguilu has now painted around 100 murals across Houston, and his art can also be seen in cities like Paris and Mexico City. He also curates the Harrisburg Art Museum, an East End warehouse that showcases the work of graffiti and street artists.
ABC13 caught up with Anguilu to find out how his graffiti habit as teen turned into a lifelong passion for art.
