Family Shares Daughter's Struggle With 'Childhood Alzheimer's'

It's hard for anyone to watch a loved one lose their memory, but imagine a child going through a disease like Alzheimer's.
A Houston-area family is raising awareness of a rare and deadly disease that has robbed their daughter of her speech.
Abby Wallis, 22, was diagnosed with Sanfilippo Syndrome, a neurodegenerative disease, last year. Most children diagnosed with Sanfilippo Syndrome do not live past their teens, but Abby has a slower-progressing form of the disease.
Since Sanfilippo Syndrome is so rare, funding for research is limited. But Abby's family and other families with children battling the disease are hoping to raise awareness through the Cure Sanfilippo Foundation. The non-profit organization raises funds for the most promising clinical trials and research. The Cure Sanfilippo Foundation's goal is to raise $2 million in 2018. To donate, click here.
Related Topics:
healthhealthABC13 & YouHouston
healthhealthABC13 & YouHouston