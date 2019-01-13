It's official: Rapper Travis Scott will be performing during halftime for this year's Super Bowl alongside headliner Maroon 5, the NFL announced Sunday.The Houston native will be one of three acts to take center stage in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII.Big Boi from the rap group Outkast will also be performing.In addition, Scott announced on Sunday that he, in partnership with the NFL, will make a half million dollar donation to the non-profit organization Dream Corps, among other initiatives that he plans to work with the league on.